TRIPOLI Libya's provisional government said on Thursday its foreign allies during the war would have priority for future deals with the country and warned that some existing contracts would be subject to review for corruption.

Mustafa Abdel Jalil, chairman of the National Transitional Council (NTC), was speaking at a news conference in the capital Tripoli with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Their joint visit was the first by foreign leaders since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

Abdel Jalil said there were no previous agreements with the NTC's "allies and friends".

"But as a faithful Muslim people we will appreciate these efforts and they will have priority within a framework of transparency," he said.

The NTC chief also said existing contracts signed with the Gaddafi government would be reviewed for graft.

"The previous contracts, we have respected them...all legitimate contracts. This means review of these contracts for whatever financial corruption may have tainted them. As a member of the previous government I know well that these prices were above those used globally," Abdel Jalil said.

