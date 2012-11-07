French junior minister resigns to join Hamon presidential campaign
PARIS A junior minister resigned from France's Socialist government on Monday to join the presidential campaign of leftist Benoit Hamon, she said in a newspaper interview.
BENGHAZI, LIBYA A Libyan court on Wednesday ordered that wartime leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil be questioned by military prosecutors over the death of a rebel commander.
Applause broke out in the courtroom when Judge Abdullah al-Saidi read the decision.
During the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, rebel commander Abdel Fattah Younes was called back to Benghazi for questioning in connection with "mistakes at the frontline". He and two companions were killed.
(Reporting By Ghaith Shennib; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
WASHINGTON A Pentagon-led preliminary plan to defeat Islamic State has been delivered to the White House and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will brief senior administration officials later on Monday, a Defense Department spokesman told reporters.
WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating possible ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government downplayed claims on Monday that the White House had tried to influence reporting on the matter and insisted there was no need for a special prosecutor.