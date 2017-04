TRIPOLI At least 12 people were killed when a helicopter crashed west of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, a security source said.

The helicopter may have been hit by gunfire before crashing in the coastal area, the source said. It had been carrying cash for a local bank on the way out and was returning with local residents to Tripoli.

