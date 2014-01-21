TRIPOLI Libya's Islamist Justice and Construction Party, the second largest force in parliament, said on Tuesday its five ministers would resign from Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's government, including the oil minister.

Resignations by the JCP, which repeatedly failed to secure a vote of no-confidence against Zeidan, complicate efforts to overcome deadlock in the General National Congress (GNC) and stabilise Libya two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

"Zeidan failed in his duty to provide security, and to deliver in the electricity and oil sectors," Nizar Kawan, a leading JCP member, said in a statement. "We had asked for a withdrawal of confidence, but some don't understand the danger of the stage we are at now."

(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Mark Heinrich)