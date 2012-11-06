TRIPOLI A member of Libya's former ruling council was found dead in a locked car after he went missing for a day, a security official said on Tuesday.

The official, who declined to be named, said that Abdel-Basset Bin Naama was the victim of a family feud. He was found dead on Monday after being having been kidnapped hours earlier.

Bin Naama was the National Transitional Council representative for Tarhouna, 120 kms (75 miles) southeast of Tripoli.

"A rival family thought that Bin Naama had hired a hit man to kill one of its members so they kidnapped him and he was found dead in a locked car in Tarhouna," the official told Reuters.

Libya's government has struggled to control security and the myriad of armed militias which have refused to lay down arms after a war that saw the ouster of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi ended last year.

The weak judicial and police system has failed to open comprehensive investigations into the killings of people like Bin Naama and bring suspects to justice.

This week, a gun battle between rival militias in central Tripoli wounded five people and damaged a nearby hospital.

(Reporting By Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Michael Roddy)