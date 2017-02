CAIRO Libyan rebels said Wednesday more than 400 people were killed and at least 2,000 were injured in the fight to wrench control of the Libyan capital Tripoli from Muammar Gaddafi, Al Arabiya Television said.

Libyan rebels stormed Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound as part of efforts to end the Libyan leader's 42 years in power. Reuters correspondents said there appeared to be some hostile fire around the centre of the capital as darkness descended and looting broke out.

