TRIPOLI An explosion damaged an ammunition depot and set off a fire at a military camp on the southern outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents and officials said.

A spokesman for Libya's new interim authorities, Jalal el-Gallal, told Reuters the blast near the international airport appeared to have occurred when soldiers were transporting ammunition at a weapons depot in the base.

"We know it's not a bomb or sabotage or anything like that," he said.

He said he had no firm information about casualties but he said they were a probability.

Security specialists say there is a heightened risk of explosions from government arms dumps left poorly guarded, and possibly booby-trapped, in and around the Libyan capital following the ousting of veteran former ruler Muammar Gaddafi three weeks ago.

