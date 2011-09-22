The U.S. ambassador returned to work in Libya on Thursday, raising the U.S. flag over a re-opened embassy a month after Muammar Gaddafi was driven from power.

Here are details of some other embassies which have re-opened or will do soon:

* CANADA - Government officials said on Sept 13 Canada has re-established its diplomatic mission in Tripoli. Ottawa hoped reopening the mission would help Canadian businesses win contracts as Libya rebuilds.

* FRANCE - France opened its embassy in Tripoli on August 29 after a gap of six months.

* IRAN - Ali Asghar Naseri, the Islamic Republic's Ambassador to Libya, has returned to Tripoli," the foreign ministry said on September 14.

* ITALY - Italy reopened its embassy in Libya from September 2, the foreign ministry said.

* POLAND - Poland says it re-opened its embassy in Tripoli on September 15. It had operated from a temporary location in Benghazi.

* ROMANIA - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Baconschi said on Sept 20 that Romania planned to reopen the Embassy of Tripoli as soon as possible.

* SOUTH KOREA - South Korea on September 8 reopened its embassy in Tripoli, an official said.

* TURKEY - Turkey said on September 2 it has reopened its embassy in the Tripoli and appointed Ali Kemal Aydin as its new ambassador.

* BRITAIN - Britain re-established its full diplomatic presence in the Libyan capital on Sept 5, seven months after closing its embassy in Tripoli.

