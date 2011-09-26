Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib city, 15 dead - residents
AMMAN At least 15 people died in air strikes on the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Tuesday, in some of the heaviest raids there in months, residents and a rescue worker said.
Here are details of foreign embassies that have re-opened in Libya or will soon:
* BRITAIN - Britain re-established a full diplomatic presence in the Libyan capital on September 5, seven months after closing its embassy in Tripoli.
* CANADA - Canada has re-established its diplomatic mission in Tripoli, government officials said on September 13. Ottawa hoped reopening the mission would help Canadian businesses win contracts as Libya rebuilds.
* FRANCE - France opened its embassy in Tripoli on August 29 after a gap of six months.
* GERMANY - Germany's embassy in Libya reopened on September 25. It had closed on March 3 as unrest grew. Germany has had a liaison office in Benghazi since May.
* IRAN - Ali Asghar Naseri, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Libya, has returned to Tripoli, the foreign ministry said on September 14.
* ITALY - Italy reopened its embassy in Libya from September 2, the foreign ministry said.
* POLAND - Poland says it reopened its embassy in Tripoli on September 15. It had operated from a temporary location in Benghazi.
* ROMANIA - Foreign Minister Teodor Baconschi said Romania has received approval from the new authorities in Libya to open an embassy in Tripoli. Romania will at first name a charge d'affaires and then an ambassador, when Libya has a legal government in place.
* SOUTH KOREA - South Korea on September 8 reopened its embassy in Tripoli, an official said.
* TURKEY - Turkey said on September 2 it has reopened its embassy in the Tripoli and appointed Ali Kemal Aydin as its new ambassador.
* UNITED STATES: U.S. ambassador to Libya Gene Cretz pledged support for the transitional government as he returned to work on September 22, raising the U.S. flag over a re-opened embassy.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)
