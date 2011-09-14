Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
BRUSSELS The European Union is concerned about reports of extra-judicial killings and arbitrary detentions by both sides in the Libyan war and especially by the victimisation of sub-Saharan Africans, a statement said on Wednesday.
In a report on Tuesday, rights group Amnesty International said forces on both sides in the war had committed war crimes and Libya risked descending into a bloody cycle of attacks and reprisals unless order could be established.
Amnesty called Muammar Gaddafi's attacks on civilian protesters a crime against humanity and accused opposition forces of exploiting the vacuum caused by his fall from power to carry out revenge killings and torture.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said she was "very concerned" by the reports.
"Such practices must stop immediately," she said in a statement.
"The situation of non-combatant sub-Saharan populations and black Libyans is especially worrying," she said.
"Stigmatised as being pro-Gaddafi mercenaries because of the colour of their skin, these groups are particularly vulnerable and must be adequately protected. More generally, all combatants who have been detained must be treated in accordance with international law and human rights standards."
Ashton said she welcomed statements by Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of Libya's ruling National Transitional Council, on the need to respect international human rights law and standards.
"These commitments are very important and should lead to concrete action on the ground to prevent abuse. Those responsible for previous human rights violations should be brought to justice," Ashton said.
The European Union gave political backing to the NTC in the conflict.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.