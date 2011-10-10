LUXEMBOURG The European Union expressed concern on Monday over the spread of conventional weapons in Libya and called on the country's interim government to secure any stockpiles of chemical weapons.

After a meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers also urged Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) to prevent any reprisals against people who had been loyal to deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"The EU expressed particular concern at the dissemination of conventional weapons in Libya and invites competent national authorities and international organisations to continue to ensure the security of any chemical weapons stockpiles," the ministers said in a statement.

Last week, NATO said it was concerned about a report that thousands of surface-to-air missiles had gone missing in Libya. But it has said that the NTC was in full control of the chemical weapons still present in Libya.

Gaddafi was known to have stockpiles of yellowcake - a concentrate of uranium ore -- and mustard agent.

Referring to the human rights situation in Libya, EU ministers said they were concerned at reports of "serious violations" and welcomed statements by NTC officials on the need to refrain from reprisals and protect minorities.

On Monday, fighting between NTC forces and Gaddafi loyalists continued in a small area in the centre of his hometown Sirte and civilians were fleeing violent street clashes.

The protracted battle over Sirte has raised international concern that civilian casualties could breed long-term hostility and lead to acts of revenge.

The EU also said civilians remained under threat in Libya, justifying continued Western involvement in the country. Under a U.N. mandate, NATO is conducting an air campaign to prevent Gaddafi from importing weapons and to protect the population during a civil war.

