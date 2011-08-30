BRUSSELS European Union governments could agree by Thursday to lift sanctions against six Libyan ports as they move to help the country's ruling interim council resume normal economic activity, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

During an initial round of talks on the issue in Brussels, EU capitals showed no objection to proposals to remove the ports from a list of Libyan entities affected by an EU asset freeze.

"EU governments want to decide on the first entities to delist by Thursday, very likely including the six ports," one EU diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another diplomat said some EU governments were also weighing the option of lifting sanctions against some Libyan oil companies at the same time, but reservations by some states on this issue could delay the process.

"There is a slight possibility (of a delay)," the diplomat said. "The six ports are not the bone of contention but the number of companies is."

If an agreement is reached by Thursday, it could take a few more days for the EU's 27 capitals to formally remove the restrictions.