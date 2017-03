PARIS The U.S State Department said on Saturday it was temporarily removing its personnel from Libya because of fighting near the U.S. embassy in Tripoli.

Turkey had also removed about 700 personnel from the North African country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Paris before holding talks there with Turkish and Qatari counterparts on the Middle East.

