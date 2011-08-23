GENEVA Libyan rebels told a rescue ship not to dock at Tripoli port on Tuesday because it was too risky, leaving thousands of foreigners stranded at their embassies and waiting for the all clear to leave.

"Until yesterday we believed that the port area was under the control of the opposition forces but overnight they told us to wait and not to dock," Jean Phillipe Chauzy, spokesman for International Organisation for Migration which chartered the vessel, said at a regular news briefing in Geneva.

"The information we're getting from the National Transitional Council is basically saying the port conditions in the area are not good enough for the ship to dock."

The NTC had previously approved the ship's voyage to Tripoli, he said.

The overall picture of conditions in Tripoli was unclear on Tuesday after one of Muammar Gaddafi's sons who had reportedly been captured resurfaced to rally supporters, undermining widespread predictions that the government was about to fall.

Chauzy said the IOM had not managed to make contact with officials from Gaddafi's government, which had previously consented to evacuations from elsewhere in Libya, although it had informed NATO about the planned evacuation.

"We hope that ... we'll be able to evacuate those third country nationals and migrant workers who are currently waiting and pretty desperate to leave Tripoli, but I can't tell you when that is going to happen."

About 1,700 Filipinos, 2,000 Bangladeshis and 1,500-2,000 Egyptians had asked to be rescued and were thought to be waiting near their embassies.

The ship, with a capacity of 300, was due to pick up a contingent of Filipinos on Tuesday, and two or three other ships with capacity of around 1,000 people each could arrive within 48-72 hours, he said.

"We can crank up the operation very quickly as soon as we have clearance to dock in the port of Tripoli," he said, but the prime concern was for the safety of the evacuees. The IOM planned to wait another 24 hours to see if conditions improved enough for the ship to dock.

Chauzy could not confirm reports of rebel fighters landing by boat in Tripoli.

He said the IOM had evacuated people from Misrata while the port was being shelled and did not want to do that again.

The IOM has evacuated 10,000 people from Tripoli by land in the past six months, and the IOM could reopen the land route if it needed to, Chauzy said. But it was also possible that many of those who had asked to be rescued would change their minds if the security situation in the capital improved.

