Here is a timeline of the civil war in Libya since protests against Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule began in February:

February 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi Tarbel sparks a riot in Benghazi, Quryna newspaper reports.

February 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.

February 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on Gaddafi and his family, and refers Libya's crackdown on rebels to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

February 28 - EU governments approve a package of sanctions against Gaddafi and his closest advisers including an arms embargo and bans on travel to the bloc.

March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in Benghazi declares itself the sole representative for Libya.

March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a no-fly zone over Libya and "all necessary measures" -- code for military action -- to protect civilians against Gaddafi's army.

March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.

April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren, his government says.

June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity.

August 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.

-- Gaddafi makes audio addresses over state television calling on Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats."

August 23 - The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli trashing the symbols of his rule.

September 1 - Libya's interim rulers meet world leaders at a conference in Paris to discuss reshaping Libya.

-- Gaddafi, on the 42nd anniversary of his coming to power, urges his supporters to fight on.

September 5 - A large convoy of Libyan armoured vehicles, containing between 200 and 250 Libyan military vehicles, and escorted by the Nigerien military arrive in the northern Niger desert town of Agadez.

September 8 - Interim prime minister Mahmoud Jibril, arrives in Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken by his forces. He also makes an apparent threat to resign if infighting were to erupt in the movement that toppled the former Libyan leader.

September 11 - Libya has started producing oil again, Jibril says, promising that more of it would come online in the "near future."

-- Gaddafi's son Saadi is in Niger, Niger's justice minister says.

September 13 - Interim government chief, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, makes his first speech in Tripoli to a crowd of about 10,000.

September 15 - France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Britain's David Cameron land in Libya to a heroes' welcome, promising help for the new rulers.

September 16 - The U.N. Security Council eases sanctions on Libya, including on its national oil company and central bank, to enable key institutions to recover.

-- The U.N. General Assembly approves a Libyan request to accredit envoys of the interim government as sole representatives at the U.N., effectively recognizing the NTC.

September 18 - Libya's interim leaders fail to agree a new cabinet.

-- Interim government forces flee from the town of Bani Walid and pull back from Sirte after more failed attempts to storm Gaddafi's final bastions.

September 20 - U.S. President Barack Obama calls for the last of Gaddafi's loyalist forces to surrender as he announces the return of the U.S. ambassador to Tripoli and pledges to help Libya rebuild.

-- Gaddafi taunts NATO in a speech broadcast by Syrian-based Arrai television station, but the station gives no new clues as to his whereabouts or when the recording was made.

September 21 - The interim rulers say they have captured most of Sabha which had been holding out as well as Bani Walid and Sirte since the fall of the capital Tripoli.