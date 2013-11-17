A view of the Mellitah Oil and Gas blocked by members of the Berber minority demanding more rights complex, 100 km (60 miles) west of Tripoli November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TUNIS Libya has resumed gas exports to Italy after protesters left the North African country's Mellitah port, and expects to begin loading condensate there on Monday, the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

"We have started with small quantities to resume gas exports to Italy. Once pressure is higher volumes will increase," NOC spokesman Mohammed al-Harari said.

Protesters making political demands ended their two-week seizure of the port, which is co-operated by Italy's ENI and NOC.

