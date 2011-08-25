CAIRO Libyan rebels fought a fierce battle with Muammar Gaddafi's top military commander at his farm in Tripoli on Wednesday, a rebel spokesman said in comments broadcast on Al Arabiya TV.

Abdel Salam Abu Zaakouk said that heavy fighting was under way in a farm belonging to the chief of staff of the Libyan armed forces, Abdul Rahman Al Sayd.

"He (Sayd) is leading the battle with the rebels and he is still inside the farm," Abu Zaakouk told the Dubai-based channel without giving further details.

In a separate incident, Abu Zaakouk said that rebels have also found Gaddafi's office director, Bashir Saleh, and his four children, at a family farm in Tripoli where he was disguised in Sudanese garb.

Rebels sacked Gaddafi's headquarters at Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli on Tuesday, one day after they first entered the Libyan capital following a six-month insurgency.

Gaddafi has fled and Libyan rebels are offering a $1.3 million bounty for his capture alive or dead.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti, Writing by Sami Aboudi)