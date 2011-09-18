Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
NORTH OF BANI WALID, Libya Powerful explosions and sustained machinegun fire rattled the Libyan desert stronghold of Bani Walid on Sunday as fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi shelled positions held by interim government forces around the town.
Forces backed by Libya's new rulers said fighting had continued overnight on the outskirts of Bani Walid, one of the ousted leader's last bastions, as their opponents put up strong resistance.
"We fought all night. We have surrounded the city from all sides with the range of 40 km (25 miles)," anti-Gaddafi field commander Absalim Gnuna told Reuters at the northern gate of Bani Walid.
"Most areas north of the central valley are clear. It is a big fight," he said, as his fighters squatted behind walls and vehicles to shield themselves from heavy shell fire.
(Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
MANILA Four people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.