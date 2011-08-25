BENGHAZI, Libya Libyan rebels clashed with troops loyal to Muammar Gaddafi on Thursday as the rebels tried to put pressure on the last main bastion of Gaddafi's forces along the Mediterranean coast, a rebel spokesman said.

Rebels are approaching Sirte, Gaddafi's home town, from two sides and are hoping to negotiate the surrender of its defenders. But the rebels say Gaddafi's hardcore loyalists in the town 450 km (280 miles) east of Tripoli have vowed to fight to the death.

Gaddafi's whereabouts are not known and there has been some speculation he could have fled to Sirte, a town of about 100,000 people including many members of his tribe.

Gaddafi's forces withdrew from the eastern oil towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf towards Sirte this week and are making a stand at a place known as the Red Valley, about 120 km (80 miles) east of the pro-Gaddafi stronghold, said a rebel spokesman, Mohammad Zawawi.

Fighters from the central city of Misrata are moving from the west towards Sirte, and are now about 50 km (30 miles) away, he said.

"Gaddafi's forces in the Red Valley are firing at us with rockets. A lot of our forces are up there with tanks and artillery and they are building a new defence line before Ben Jawad," said Zawawi, referring to a small town on the coast road.

Zawawi said he hoped Gaddafi's loyalists could eventually be pressed to abandon Sirte.

"We are coming from two sides and we've just given them one side, to the south, to flee to Sabha," he said referring to a desert town where Gaddafi is known to have considerable support and where his forces have also been clashing with supporters of the rebels.

The rebels' top military spokesman, Ahmed Bani, said on Wednesday that Gaddafi's loyalists had been attacking Sabha with rockets.

"Not all of Sabha supports Gaddafi," said Zawawi. "Some parts are against him so they're attacking those parts."

TRAP

Another rebel spokesman said nine rebels were killed in fighting at Ben Jawad on Wednesday, some of them after they had been tricked by Gaddafi loyalists.

"Some Ben Jawad residents made a trap for the rebels. They let the rebels go forward then attacked them from behind," said the second spokesman, Musa Mahmud Almugrabi.

The representative for Sirte on the rebels' National Transitional Council (NTC) said Gaddafi had on Tuesday urged his loyalists in Sirte to fight the rebels to the death.

The representative, Hassan Droy, said the rebels were trying to negotiate with the defenders of Sirte but communication problems were hampering their efforts.

The town has been without electricity and a telephone connection for several days and is also not getting supplies of food, Droy said.

"There's no progress on the negotiations. We're still waiting," Droy told Reuters.

