BERLIN The European Union should send observers to Libya to help the it rebuild, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe told a German daily.

France, which spearheaded the West's military intervention in Libya, has invited world leaders to meet in Paris on September 1 to discuss the country's reconstruction.

"We will have to send observers to Libya," Juppe told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, in an interview due to be published in its Wednesday edition.

Libyans need help "because the transition council is still young and there are internal tensions," he said, noting that he was not talking about military aid.

Juppe said France "would be happy" if Germany participated in such a mission. "We have played our role, now it's up to others," Juppe said.

Germany angered its allies in March for abstaining in a U.N. Security Council vote authorising military enforcement of a no-fly-zone over Libya.

