PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy called on Monday for forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi to lay down their arms and he pledged France's continuing support for Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC).

"The president called on forces still loyal to the regime to turn their back on the criminal and cynical blindness of their leader by immediately ceasing fire, giving up their arms and turning themselves in to the legitimate Libyan authorities," said a statement from Sarkozy's office.

Sarkozy also spoke with NTC leader Mahmoud Jibril on Monday and invited him to Paris on Wednesday, the statement said.

