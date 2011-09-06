Anti-Gaddafi fighters patrol near the town of Al Washka some 140km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining stronghold September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

TRIPOLI Muammar Gaddafi has probably left the Libyan town of Bani Walid and is heading further south with the help of loyalist tribes towards Chad or Niger, a senior military official in Libya's new leadership told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Hisham Buhagiar, who is coordinating efforts to find the former Libyan leader, said reports indicate he may have been in the region of the southern Libyan village of Ghwat, some 950 km south of Tripoli and 300 km north of the border with Niger, three days ago.

"He's out of Bani Walid I think. The last tracks, he was in the Ghwat area. People saw the cars going in that direction .... We have it from many sources that he's trying to go further south, towards Chad or Niger," Buhagiar said in an interview.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)