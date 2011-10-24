TRIPOLI The body of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi will be buried on Tuesday in a simple ceremony, attended by Muslim clerics, in a secret location in the Libyan desert, an official with the National Transitional Council said on Monday.

"He will be buried tomorrow in a simple burial with sheikhs attending the burial. It will be an unknown location in the open desert," the official told Reuters by telephone, adding that the decomposition of the body had reached the point where the "corpse cannot last longer."

"No agreement was reached for his tribe to take him," he added. Asked if Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim would be buried in the same ceremony, the official said: "Yes."

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Michael Roddy)