TRIPOLI Deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was buried along with his son Mo'tassim in a secret location in the country's Sahara desert on Tuesday, a senior interim government military official said.

"He was taken over early in the morning and he has just been buried now in the desert along with his son," National Transitional Council (NTC) commander Abdel Majid Mlegta told Reuters by telephone.

