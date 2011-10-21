LONDON Members of Muammar Gaddafi's Gaddadfa tribe are in contact with a group of anti-Gaddafi fighters to discuss the possibility of taking on the task of burying him, a senior military commander of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Friday.

If the tribesmen are prepared to acknowledge Gaddafi as their kinsmen, the group will hand over his body to Gaddadfa members and give them the responsibility of burying it at a secret location, the commander, Abdel Majid Mlegta, told Reuters.

If the tribesman are unwilling to accept Gaddafi, then the NTC fighters themselves will bury his body discretely along with those of gunmen from his entourage who were killed with him near his hometown of Sirte on Thursday, he said.

Gaddafi was captured alive near Sirte on Thursday but died later while in the hands of fighters in circumstances that are still not clear.