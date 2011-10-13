Oct 13 - The capture by Libya's new rulers of Muammar Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim has put the spotlight on the former leader's children, whose reputation for extravagance, violence and dysfunctional behaviour almost equalled his.

As the anti-Gaddafi rebellion gathered force, and eventually took over most of the country, some of his offspring sought refuge in friendly states. One son, Saif al-Arab, was killed.

Below are details on some of Gaddafi's children:

MO'TASSIM

Once Libya's national security adviser, the National Transitional Council (NTC) said he was captured on Wednesday in the fight for the pro-Gaddafi stronghold of Sirte.

During the conflict he kept out of the public eye and was not believed to have had a formal role, though there were reports he was involved in efforts to put down the rebellion.

NTC officials had said for weeks that Mo'tassim was in Sirte and leading the defence of the city. They said their intelligence indicated he was first in Bouhadi, Muammar Gaddafi's home village just south of Sirte, and then fled to the centre of the city when Bouhadi was captured.

Soon after the report of his capture was broadcast by pan-Arab news channels, hundreds of people took to the streets in Tripoli and several other Libyan cities to celebrate.

SAIF AL-ISLAM

Most prominent once the revolt began was Saif al-Islam whose bellicose loyalist rhetoric forced Libya analysts rapidly to rethink views that the 39-year-old was a reformer.

Once seen as the acceptable face of the Libyan regime, Saif al-Islam, like his father, is now wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

The ICC reported that Saif al-Islam had been arrested as Tripoli fell, but shortly afterwards he appeared in front of the international media in the capital to disprove those reports.

The English-speaking Saif al-Islam, who studied at the London School of Economics, was once seen as a possible successor to his father as Libyan leader.

He became the main spokesman for his father's administration after protesters took over the east of the country and rioted in the capital. In a speech on state television, he said if protests did not stop "instead of mourning 84 (people killed), we will be mourning hundreds of thousands."

SAADI GADDAFI

Saadi Gaddafi fled to neighbouring Niger in September, where the government says he is under surveillance. Niger's justice minister said the country would not extradite him if there was a possibility he would not get a fair trial or risks the death penalty.

Saadi, chiefly known abroad for his obsession with soccer, had attempted to negotiate an end to fighting with the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) in late August after its fighters swept through Tripoli. It is unclear whether his father's surrender was ever on the table.

He had a brief career as a professional in Italy's Serie A soccer league between 2003 and 2007, though he had little time on the field. He had stints with Sampdoria, Udinese, Perugia and had business dealing with Juventus, a club in which one of Libya's sovereign wealth funds owned a stake. He also played for the Libyan national team. Libya's former Italian coach, Francesco Scoglio, was quoted by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport as saying he was fired for not picking Saadi to play.

Saadi, who qualified as an engineer and also holds military rank, later turned to business. He told Reuters in an interview last year he was behind a project to set up a free trade zone on the Mediterranean coast west of Tripoli.

Libyan prosecutor Abdullah Banoun said on Wednesday the NTC had approved a request for an investigation to be opened into Saadi's role in the murder of a Libyan soccer player in 2005. Friends said Basheer Al-Rryani, a former national team midfielder and coach, was an outspoken critic of the Gaddafi regime.

KHAMIS

Khamis has been reported killed at last three times during the conflict but NATO announced at the end of August it did not know his fate.

If he is alive, the ICC prosecutor said he may put Khamis on the wanted list after a military brigade he commanded was accused of killing dozens of detainees in Tripoli.

Khamis was wounded in the 1986 bombing of Tripoli, but that did not stop him from taking up a career as commander of the 32nd Brigade, one of Libya's best equipped units, which played a leading role in Gaddafi's effort to crush the revolt.

HANNIBAL

An incident involving Hannibal Gaddafi in a hotel in Geneva caused a diplomatic row with Switzerland that at one point also dragged in the United States and the European Union.

On July 15, 2008, about 20 police entered the luxury hotel and arrested Hannibal and his pregnant wife Aline Skaf on charges of mistreating two domestic employees. They were released soon after and the charges dropped. Within days, Libya withdrew millions of dollars from Swiss bank accounts and halted oil exports to Switzerland.

In Libya, two Swiss expatriate workers Rachid Hamdani and Max Goeldi, were told they were barred from leaving the country. They would not be allowed home until two years later. Libyan officials said their case had nothing to do with Hannibal's arrest. Supporters of the Swiss businessmen said they were innocent victims of a Libyan vendetta against Switzerland.

MOHAMMED

Gaddafi's son from his first marriage, Mohammed Gaddafi goes by the title Doctor Engineer and was president of the Libyan Olympic Committee. He also was head of the General Post and Telecommunication Company, which oversees mobile and fixed line links. When protests began in Libya, phone lines became unreliable and some people making regular calls to foreign journalists said they had their SIM cards blocked.

AISHA

A lawyer by training, Gaddafi's daughter, in her mid-30s, runs a charitable foundation and in 2004 joined a team of lawyers defending former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. She said in an interview last year with British newspaper the Sunday Telegraph: "I would say that now the future of Libya is very promising, bright and optimistic. It is taking its rightful place in the international community and everyone is seeking good ties with us."

Aisha, along with her brothers Hannibal and Mohammed, mother Safi and several other family members fled to Algeria in August. Algerian sources said she gave birth to a daughter shortly after arriving in the country.

Aisha largely stayed out of politics but after the uprising began against her father's rule she appeared at pro-Gaddafi rallies in Libya.

