MISRATA, Libya The corpses of Muammar Gaddafi, his son Mo'tassim and his former army chief have been moved from a cold storage room in the city of Misrata to an unknown location, a Reuters Television team that visited the room said on Monday.

The team said the room, where Gaddafi's body has been on display since his capture in Sirte and subsequent death last week, was empty.

A Libyan source in Misrata confirmed the bodies had been moved but declined to say where they were or if they would be buried at a secret location.

(Reporting By Reuters TV and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Roddy)