Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi gives a speech in Rome in this August 30, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

SIRTE, Libya Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi died of wounds suffered in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on Thursday, a senior NTC military official said.

National Transitional Council official Abdel Majid Mlegta told Reuters earlier that Gaddafi was captured and wounded in both legs at dawn on Thursday as he tried to flee in a convoy which NATO warplanes attacked.

"He was also hit in his head," the official said. "There was a lot of firing against his group and he died."

There was no independent confirmation of his remarks.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; editing by David Stamp)