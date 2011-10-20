BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Libya was now free to make a fresh start and begin peaceful democratic reforms after the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

"This brings to an end a bloody war that Gaddafi waged against his own people. The path is now finally clear for a fresh political start, in peace. Germany is relieved and very happy about this," Merkel said in a statement.

She said Libya should now carry out political reforms to "ensure the achievements of the Arab Spring cannot be undone."

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)