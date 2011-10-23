DEAD SEA, Jordan A bullet that hit Muammar Gaddafi's head may have been fired by one of his own guards during a shootout with government forces in his hometown of Sirte, Libya's outgoing prime minister said on Sunday.

Gaddafi was killed on Thursday as government fighters routed his followers from their remaining positions in the city but the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Mahmoud Jibril said a coroner's medical report showed Gaddafi was already wounded when he was found in a drainage tube.

"He was taken out, put in that truck and on their way to the field hospital they got crossfire on both sides and they didn't know if the bullet in the head was coming from his own security brigades or from the revolutionary people," Jibril told reporters at a business forum in Jordan.

I have no reason ... to doubt the credibility of that report," he said.

