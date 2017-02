A woman holds a poster of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi during a protest over the recent NATO air strike in Majar, in front of the Hungarian embassy in Tripoli August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

CAIRO Muammar Gaddafi is in good health and in good spirits somewhere in Libya, his spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said in remarks broadcast on Monday.

"He is in a place that will not be reached by those fractious groups, and he is in Libya," Moussa Ibrahim told the Syrian-owned Arrai TV in response to a question on the whereabouts of the Libyan leader ousted by rebels last month.

He said Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, was also in Libya, moving around from one place to another.

(Writing by Sami Aboudi)