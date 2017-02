TUNIS Libyan rebels have entered Muammar Gaddafi's house after breaking into his vast Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli on Tuesday, al-Jazeera television reported, citing sources.

Reuters reporters at the scene said rebels were firing shots into the air from within the compound in celebration.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Maria Golovnina)

