AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court said on Wednesday it had no confirmation that Saif al-Islam, the son of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, and former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi are proposing to hand themselves over to the war crimes court.

"We don't have confirmation about this now. We are trying to contact the NTC for more information," ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Libyan military official with the National Transitional Council said Saif and al-Senussi are proposing to hand themselves in to the Hague-based court.

In June, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his son Saif and al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity after the U.N. Security Council referred the Libyan situation to the court in February.

