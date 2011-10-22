Libya's de facto Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mahmoud Jibril gestures at a news conference in New York in this September 23, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Chip East/Files

LONDON Libya's Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said in an interview with the BBC on Saturday he wished former dictator Muammar Gaddafi had not been killed and instead had been put on trial for his crimes.

Gaddafi's body remained on public display in Libya on Saturday, bearing wounds assumed to have been inflicted by fighters who hauled him from a drain in his hometown Sirte.

"To be honest with you at the personal level I wish he was alive. I want to know why he did this to the Libyan people," the BBC quoted Jibril as saying in remarks made available ahead of broadcast early on Sunday.

"I wish I were his prosecutor in his trial, you know," he added. "Because this is the question which is in everybody's mind: Why? Did the Libyan people deserve what he did throughout 42 years of oppression, of killing, of everything?"

UN Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay has called for an investigation of the killing. Asked whether he would conduct a full investigation and allow an international team to monitor it, Jibril said:

"Yes, that would be absolutely okay with us you know, but for the body when it's buried, you know, according to Islamic rule ... when it's buried, it's buried.

"We got the coroner's report, I saw the body myself. I can testify that there were no bruises on his face or on his body."

Jibril acknowledged there had been "some limited violations of human rights" in Libya's revolution.

He also suggested Libya's interim authorities might welcome continued support from NATO beyond the end of October, when it plans to conclude its air campaign.

"I don't think there will be a need for that, but just in case," he said.

