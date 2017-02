CAIRO Al Jazeera television showed images of Muammar Gaddafi, apparently wounded but still alive when he was captured.

Gaddafi was shown being manhandled by a group of fighters and appearing to struggle against them at one point. He was shown with a bloodied face and being pushed against a car and being struck on the head by a pistol.

Al Jazeera said the pictures were aired by a Libyan television channel.

