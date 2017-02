TRIPOLI The body of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is being taken to the city of Misrata, the National Transitional Council's information minister Mahmoud Shammam said on Thursday.

"They after taking Gaddafi's body to Misrata. The NTC will make a statement giving details of his death," he told Reuters.

Al Arabiya TV reported later that the corpse had reached the city.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by David Stamp)