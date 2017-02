LONDON Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is either in or near to Tripoli, a spokesman for the rebel National Transitional Council said on Tuesday.

"We don't think that he has left the country. We believe he is still inside Libya. We believe that he is either in Tripoli or close to Tripoli," Guma el-Gamaty told BBC television.

"Sooner or later, he will be found, either alive and arrested - and hopefully that is the best outcome we want - or if he resists he will be killed."

Rebel forces earlier on Tuesday entered Gaddafi's Tripoli compound.

