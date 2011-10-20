WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will say publicly on Thursday that he believes deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is likely dead, an administration official said.

"In his remarks, the president will cite the fact that Libyan officials have announced Gaddafi's death. We have also received similar reports through diplomatic channels and have confidence in this reporting," a White House official said.

Obama will speak in the White House Rose Garden at 2 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. BST).

