WASHINGTON A senior Obama administration official said on Thursday that U.S. authorities were trying to confirm whether deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had been killed or captured.

"We're working on it," the official said. A senior military official of Libya's National Transitional Council told Reuters that Gaddafi had died of wounds suffered in his capture near his hometown of Sirte on Thursday. An NTC official said earlier that Gaddafi had been wounded in both legs as he tried to flee in a convoy which NATO warplanes attacked.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)