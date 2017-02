CAIRO Libyan television and other channels showed images on Thursday of troops surrounding two large drainage pipes under a highway where it said toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi was found.

Spray painted above the pipe openings were the words "contemptible Gaddafi" and "God is greatest." There was one corpse, apparently a Gaddafi loyalist, lying on the ground next to the openings.

