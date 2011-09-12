CAIRO A Syrian television station that has broadcast messages from Muammar Gaddafi in the past said on Monday the fugitive Libyan leader was still in Libya, but it was unable to air his latest message for security reasons.

"We were due today or last night to have a televised speech of the leader of fighters, but for security reasons the appearance of this televised message has been postponed," Mishan Jabouri, owner of the Arrai channel, told viewers.

"It was meant to show the leader among his fighters and people, leading the struggle from Libyan lands, and not from Venezuela or Niger or anywhere else," he said.

He read out the text of what he said was a message from Gaddafi, quoting the ousted leader as saying: "We cannot give up Libya to colonisation one more time.... There is nothing more to do except fight till victory."

