MOSCOW Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the Libyan people should decide the fate of Muammar Gaddafi, who was reported captured and wounded, and that he hoped peace would come to Libya.

Medvedev spoke after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who said the deposed Libya leader's capture was great news if confirmed.

