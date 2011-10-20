MOSCOW Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday he hoped the end of the hunt for Muammar Gaddafi would lead to peace and democratic government in Libya.

"We hope that there will be peace in Libya, and that all those who are governing the (Libyan) state, different representatives of Libyan tribes, will reach a final agreement on the configuration of power and Libya will be a modern democratic state," Medvedev said.

He spoke at news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte after reports that Gaddafi had been captured.

Rutte called Gaddafi's capture great news and said he hoped the deposed leader would soon face the International Criminal Court in the Hague. He spoke before a senior Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) military said Gaddafi had died of wounds suffered during his capture.

Russia, which had billions of dollars of oil, arms and construction contracts with Gaddafi's Libya, recognised the NTC as Libya's legitimate government on September 1.

Moscow allowed Western military intervention in Libya to go ahead by abstaining from a vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution in March.

It then repeatedly accused NATO forces that have been carrying out air strikes of overstepping their mandate to protect civilians and of siding with anti-Gaddafi forces in the civil war.

Medvedev had said previously Gaddafi would not be welcome if he sought refuge in Russia.

