MOSCOW Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he hoped deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi would soon face the International Criminal Court, known as the Hague tribunal.

Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) official Abdel Majid said on Thursday that Gaddafi had been captured and wounded, and a senior NTC military official later said he had died of his wounds.

