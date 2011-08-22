CAIRO Forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi helped his son Mohammed flee house arrest on Monday, Al Jazeera television reported, as rebels sought to secure full control of the capital Tripoli.

Mohammed Gaddafi was among three of Gaddafi's sons to be captured by the rebels. The loyalist fighters stormed the house where Mohammed was held and set him free after clashes with guards there, the pan-Arab news channel said.

It said NATO was working with the rebels to mount coordinated air strikes on Muammar Gaddafi's heavily fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in the capital.

