Deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi will be buried on Tuesday in a simple ceremony, attended by Muslim clerics, at a secret location in the Libyan desert, an official with the National Transitional Council said on Monday. Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim will be buried in the same ceremony. Gaddafi's kinsmen had wanted to bury his body in his home town of Sirte.

Here is what has happened since the former ruler was killed:

October 20 - THURSDAY - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters take his home town of Sirte, ending a two-month siege.

-- Footage shows him wounded and alive but being manhandled by fighters before his death.

-- The NTC says he was not killed intentionally. An NTC official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is also captured alive, but Libyan television shows a picture of him lying dead on a stretcher.

October 21 - FRIDAY - "He will get his right like any Muslim, his body will be washed and treated with dignity. I expect he will be buried in a Muslim cemetery within 24 hours," commander Abdul-Salam Eleiwa says in Misrata. Fighters keep Gaddafi's body in a large cold store in a market area of Misrata.

-- The United Nations and human rights groups, including Amnesty International, call for a full investigation into the death of Gaddafi and voice concerns he may have been executed, a war crime under international law.

-- A television station based in Syria that supported Gaddafi says that his wife has asked for a U.N. investigation into his death.

October 22 - SATURDAY - Forces guarding Gaddafi's body let in members of the public to see the deposed leader for a second day. Wounds that may hold clues to how he died are covered.

-- A Reuters reporter who viewed the body says Gaddafi's head was turned to the left. That meant a bullet hole that earlier could be seen on the left side of his face, just in front of his ear, could no longer be seen.

-- Two days earlier the body of Mo'tassim was laid out in a private house in Misrata. Wounds to his jaw and neck were visible. On Saturday in the cold store, his body was covered up to the neck with a blanket. The wounds to his jaw and neck had been stitched up.

October 23 - SUNDAY - An autopsy on Gaddafi is carried out in the early hours at a morgue in Misrata and reveals that he had one bullet wound in the left side of his head and one in his abdomen, official sources say.

-- Thousands continue to queue to see Gaddafi and his son despite an increasing stench of visibly putrefying flesh.

-- Nick Kaufman, Saadi Gaddafi's lawyer, says in an email that he is "shocked and outraged by the vicious brutality" shown towards his father and his brother Mo'tassim.

"The contradictory statements issued by the NTC excusing these barbaric executions and the grotesque abuse of the corpses make it clear that no person affiliated with the former regime will receive a fair trial in Libya." Saadi fled to Niger after the fall of Tripoli in August.

-- The NTC declares Libya liberated.

October 24 - MONDAY - Fighters guarding the corpses place plastic sheeting under them as fluids leak. People continue to visit until guards lock the gates to the compound around the cold storage container.

-- The bodies of Gaddafi and Mo'tassim are moved to an unknown location. An NTC official says they will be buried on Tuesday at a secret location in the Libyan desert. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)