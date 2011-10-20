UNITED NATIONS The day of the death of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who Libya's transitional government said was killed on Thursday, is a historic one for the Libyan people, the U.N. chief said.

"We have all seen the reports of the death of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi and the end of fighting in Sirte and other cities," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told a U.N. development conference. "Clearly, this day marks an historic transition for Libya."

"Combatants on all sides must lay down their arms in peace," he added.

