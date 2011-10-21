CAIRO A television station based in Syria that supported Muammar Gaddafi said on Friday that the slain Libyan leader's wife has asked for a United Nations investigation into his death.

The wife of Gaddafi "asks the United Nations to investigate the death of the fighter Muammar and Mo'tassim," Arrai television said in a news headline, referring to one of Gaddafi's sons as well.

The headline also said Gaddafi's wife was proud of her husband's courage and her children who, it said, stood up to 40 countries and their agents throughout six months and considered them to be martyrs.

