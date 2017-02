GARYAN Libyan rebel fighters are in control of Garyan, a town about 80 km south of the capital Tripoli, a Reuters reporter in the town said on Thursday.

The rebel red, green and black flag was flying in the central town square and the rebels had positioned a T-34 tank and anti-aircraft gun in the square, the reporter said.

Rebels said Gaddafi forces had pulled out after days of fighting in the town, which controls the main highway from the south into the capital.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)