GENEVA The World Food Program is tendering for 250,000 tonnes of gasoline on behalf of Libya's ruling interim council, the WFP said in a statement Tuesday.

"At the request of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), WFP is looking to procure 250,000 metric tons of gasoline that would cover immediate life-saving humanitarian needs for one month," the WFP statement said.

"Fuel supplies have been disrupted by the fighting, and water and electricity supplies depend on fuel-run generators. Fuel is also required for hospitals, ambulances and vehicles to distribute critically needed medicines, food, water, and other supplies."

A WFP spokeswoman in Cairo said the tender would close in three or four days and delivery was required as soon as possible. She said all the big players had already submitted offers to supply the fuel.

WFP is leading a push by United Nations aid agencies to resupply Tripoli after months of conflict and last week's intense fighting, left the Libyan capital short of fuel, food, medicine and water.

In a separate development, a gasoline tanker has already begun unloading in Zawiya, which is 52 km from Tripoli, according to a situation report from the European Commission Humanitarian Office obtained by Reuters Tuesday.

The report said delivery had begun in Tripoli but prices remained high and there were long queues at gas stations, the document said.

It also said a tanker with fuel for power plants was expected on Aug 29, it said. It was not clear if that ship had arrived already and there were no further details given.

